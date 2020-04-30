Delhi Police Express Gratitude And Solidarity To 'corona Warriors' At AIIMS; Watch

In one of its kind gesture of gratitude, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of the South Delhi District police did a circumambulation around AIIMS with their sirens on. The group of bikers, led by female cops, circled around the medical institute in a show of solidarity and gratitude to front line workers who are constantly braving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today evening, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of South Delhi District Police expressed their gratitude & solidarity to our front line corona warriors AIIMS Doctors & paramedics. They are the real Heroes. And women cops in the lead.#IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/8zciBT413l — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 29, 2020

#IndiaFightsCorona

A clip of the tribute to doctors and paramedics was shared by MyGovIndia on Twitter. The clip immediately pulled the strings of netizens' heart and garnered nearly 60 thousand views and over 20 thousand likes. Apart from showering plaudits on medical workers, many also showed gratitude towards police personnel. However, the post also attracted flak after people accused police of flouting of social distancing norms.

Not maintaining social distance.

This is time not for showing gratitude. This is time for doing work. There will be enough time for showing gratitude. Govt must discourage — Dr Mukulesh Debnath / ड. मुकुलेश देबनाथ (@mukulesh_dr) April 29, 2020

@IPS_Association @DelhiPolice The doctors and paramedics can only feel that emotion 👏👏👏 — Krishnadas singha (@krisnadas1978) April 29, 2020

Aren’t hospitals suppose to be silent zones! Can’t we figure out some other way to thank doctors? We all are openly flouting the rules. @CPDelhi @rpodelhi @DelhiPolice Hope, next time we thank them in more peaceful way without disturbing other patients. — Adwait (@adwait13) April 29, 2020

This is brilliant!!! Hats off to the police force for their courage n standing shoulder to shoulder with doctors!! — Zenab Bohra (@bohra_zenab) April 29, 2020

Is this public gathering necessary?

Weren't there other options available like lighting candles at Balcony, Clapping from home, creating an animated video message for the frontline workers, etc. There are various other ways a "Thank You" message could have been spread. — Shubhajit (@im_shubhajit) April 30, 2020

