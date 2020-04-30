Delhi Police Express Gratitude And Solidarity To 'corona Warriors' At AIIMS; Watch

In one of its kind gesture of gratitude, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of the South Delhi District police did a circumambulation around AIIMS with their sirens

South Delhi Police bikers thank 'corona warriors' at AIIMS: Watch

In one of its kind gesture of gratitude, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of the South Delhi District police did a circumambulation around AIIMS with their sirens on. The group of bikers, led by female cops, circled around the medical institute in a show of solidarity and gratitude to front line workers who are constantly braving the COVID-19 pandemic. 

#IndiaFightsCorona

A clip of the tribute to doctors and paramedics was shared by MyGovIndia on Twitter. The clip immediately pulled the strings of netizens' heart and garnered nearly 60 thousand views and over 20 thousand likes. Apart from showering plaudits on medical workers, many also showed gratitude towards police personnel. However, the post also attracted flak after people accused police of flouting of social distancing norms. 

