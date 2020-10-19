Delhi Police Constable Teaches Needy Kids In Temple As They Can't Afford Online Classes

A Delhi police constable is running physical classes for underprivileged children who cannot afford expensive gadgets to subscribe to the online mode of teaching that has become a norm across the world, including India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Constable Than Singh, who has been running these classes for a long time now, told news agency ANI that he had to shut down for some time after the pandemic hit and the country went into a nationwide lockdown.

Than Singh said that when he saw students across India taking online classes and his students couldn't, he resumed the physical classes again so that the underprivileged children don't miss the daily dose of teachings. Than Singh used to run his classes from Sai Temple complex at Red Fort parking before the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to shut down his small unauthorised private school. However, he resumed the classes after the lockdown in the country eased.

Delhi: Policeman takes classes for poor children in a temple complex near Red Fort



"I'd been running this class since before pandemic. These children can't take online classes & I want them to study so they don't get mired in bad company & criminality," says Constable Than Singh pic.twitter.com/l0cNo1RyRR — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Teaching with health protocols in place

Than Singh, while talking to ANI said that he is following all health and safety protocols issued by the Health Ministry of India. Than Singh further confirmed that he and his students are also observing social distancing during classes. Than Singh said that he has provided the students with hand sanitisers and face masks and is educating them about good health and hygiene practices.

People on social media are showering praises and hailing Than Singh for his good work with the underprivileged as most of the students who attend his classes are children of labourers from nearby areas. "Than Singh is one of those few people who getting satisfaction in development for a social cause..everyone must learn morality from a great source of inspiration," one individual wrote on Twitter.

May such spirit of Constable Than Singh continue to grow in his life despite very tough working conditions of Police Department.

@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/TBzU2ExzSR — Om Shankar Sharma (@ossharma12) October 18, 2020

Not every hero is from Hollywood or Bollywood

Some are born within us... — Tarun Khatri (@Tarun_khatri86) October 18, 2020

Salute to such brave hearts ❤️ This is due such peoples existence, we citizen of India still have trust in our Police. — Royal Hindustani - Justice for SSR & Disha (@BuddyRoyal2) October 18, 2020

that thought process itself is such pure & noble that he doesn't need any more appreciation — AsAboveSoBelow (@iammihir10487) October 18, 2020

Such a great human being. — Danish Sudan (@utopiaXV) October 18, 2020

