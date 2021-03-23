Delhi Police Issue COVID-19 Advisory With 'Pawri' Twist, Netizens Say 'nicely Explained'

In an attempt to spread awareness about compliance with health safety protocols like the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing, Delhi police on Monday shared a witty hand-drawn doodle related to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the country. Sharing a COVID-19 related cartoon with 'pawri ho ri hai' meme twist, the DCP Central Delhi left the internet in chuckles with its 'corona advisory'. The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Delhi took to its official Twitter handle to share a page from the notebook that cautioned Delhiites against public assembly for 'pawring'.

Delhi police, via a creative drawing, reminded people to wear a mask every time they headed out in a public place. In the artwork sketched by a cartoonist named Rajeev Banerjee, the DCP central Delhi conveyed that at the time when Delhi is witnessing an onslaught of nearly 800 cases within 24 hours, people must avoid mixing and partying and restrict nonessential activities.

Delhi police’s creative doodle portrays several coronaviruses attacking humans who have been lurking out in large numbers. In the drawing, the coronavirus says: "Yeh hum hain (this is us),” it then continues, “Yeh hamare mutations hain (these are our mutations)" as the doodle portrays few more variants of the SARS-CoV-2. It then goes on to add, "Aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai (And our party is going on)”.

Internet lauds 'witty advisory'

The doodle shows coronavirus spreading among the humans who are seen without the protective face covering to mitigate the risk of catching the deadly respiratory disease. Delhi Police’s ‘corona doodle’ comes as the Capital registered a total caseload of 6,48,872, since the pandemic hit, with new cases rapidly increasing. The fatalities from the virus stand at 10,963.

Internet users instantly poured in reactions to the witty advisory. “Information in a very creative way. Hats off to the creative thought,” a commenter said. “Trendy way to educate the people against the spread of COVID-19,” another said. “This is a very creative and interesting way of driving home a point. Well done,” yet another wrote. Several users appreciated the creative sketch saying that it was a great way to convey the message to the general public.

(Image Credit: Unsplash/PTI)