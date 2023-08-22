Delhi Police Issues Road Safety Advisory With Hilarious Guns & Gulaabs Meme

Delhi Police’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) has become popular among netizens of late for its use of memes and pop culture references in their advisory posts. One of their recent posts includes a reference to the latest crime drama series Guns & Gulaabs, and one of its many quirky characters.

3 things you need to know

Delhi Police’s account has over 9 lakh followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi Police handle on X shared a post referring to 4 Cut Atmaram, played by Gulshan Devaiah in Guns & Gulaabs.

Guns & Gulaabs started streaming on August 18.

Delhi Police tips hat to 4 Cut Atmaram

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the official page of Delhi Police shared a post featuring a still from Guns & Gulaabs. It showed 4 Cut Atmaram riding a bike without a helmet. Delhi Police cautioned those not following safety rules as they wrote in the caption, “Atmaram has 7 lives, you don’t. Don't forget to gear up and ride smart! Always wear helmet while riding (sic).”

Atmaram has 7 lives, you don’t.

Don't forget to gear up and ride smart!

Always wear helmet while riding.#Roadsafety#DelhiPoliceCares#gunsandgulaabs pic.twitter.com/Hj0lV8L2b8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 20, 2023

In the show, Gulshan Devaiah's character is supposed to be blessed with immortality. There are plenty of scenes where 4 Cut Atmaram is fatally attacked by other characters but still survives.

Guns & Gulaabs team reacts to Delhi Police post

Gulshan Devaiah replied to the post with a Johnny Depp meme and the text “Savdhaan! (Beware!)” Guns & Gulaabs creators Raj & DK too replied, said “Better to keep your andar ka shaitaan andar only… when it comes to road safety!" Other netizens also reacted to the message shared by Delhi Police and some even shared their advisories. An X user replied, “Lol this is nicely played (sic).” Another X user called it "smart marketing".

A few days ago, Delhi Police's social media handle shared another interesting post about the importance of road safety, where they reference multiple popular films at once like Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, Gadar 2 and OMG 2.