Delhi Police Officer Croons Soulful Rendition Of 'Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai' On Guitar: WATCH

In pursuit of his dreams, a Delhi police officer posted a video on the internet that showed one of his recent singing performances. In the clip, shared on his Instagram profile, Delhi Police officer Rajat Rathor was seen singing "Pyar Diwana Hota Hai" from the movie Kati Patang starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

Netizens have been showering love on the officer ever since the video surfaced on the internet, pouring in comments to praise his talent. With millions of views on his videos, which he typically posts on his Instagram account, Delhi Police officer Rajat Rathor has become a social media sensation.

Amaal Mallik lauds Delhi Police officer

In February, Rathor had shared a video of him singing the Bollywood song "Roke Na Ruke Naina," which managed to get the attention of the composer of the song, Amaal Mallik. He commented on Rathor’s post with emoticons, saying, "Incredible thank you."

Reacting to his video, one of the users commented, "Your voice is a gateway to the heart." "Sir your voice is so amazing, you are a great artist, I am a biggest fan of yours," commented another user.