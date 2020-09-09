Delhi Police Share 'Jolly LLB' Meme To Urge People To Wear A Mask Amid COVID-19; See Post

Delhi Police recently took to Twitter to spread awareness about the importance of face masks amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. While sharing a meme, featuring dialogue from Arshad Warsi’s film Jolly LLB, the police department urged people to wear a mask when stepping out of the home. The meme shows Arshad Warsi in a scene shot in the courtroom with a caption saying, “Kon hai ye log? Kahan se aate hai ye log?”

The meme describes the reaction of Delhi Police when they spot people roaming around the streets without masks. The police department urged people to #StaySafe and #WearAMask amid COVID-19 outbreak. Check out the post below:

READ: Good News: Quadriplegic Man Stands On His Feet, Netizens Call Him 'inspiration For All'

Since shared, the post has garnered hundreds of likes and several comments. While some users agreed with Delhi Police, others urged to follow guidelines. One user even asked if it's necessary to wear a mask while driving alone.

🤣🤣correct — Sahil Khan (@SahilKh76525613) September 8, 2020

READ: Good News: Homeless Woman Who Slept In Parking Lot For A Year Gets Hired By Grocery Store

Pls follow guidelines during pendamic — Aslam Khan (@AslamKh15319268) September 8, 2020

Sir is it necessary to wear a mask inside personal car while driving alone ?? — Om Arora 🇮🇳 (@omamritca) September 8, 2020

READ: Mother, Son Trapped In A Room For Days After Delivery Men Leave Sofas On Entrance

Spike in cases will ‘plateau’ after 10-15 days

Meanwhile, with an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. State’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has, however, asserted that the spike in cases will ‘plateau’ after ten days or so. He reportedly said that home isolation has proved a ‘game-changer’ in taming the surge, a strategy the government will continue to pursue.

Delhi had witnessed a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in June. The situation had improved a bit in August, however, in September, the state again registered a sharp surge with as many as 18,778 fresh cases reported in the first week alone. The Delhi Health Minister reportedly emphasised that the ‘testing, tracing, isolation and treatment’ strategy was still being vigorously followed along with the ‘aggressive contact tracing’.

READ: Cat Camouflaged In A Messy Room Leaves The Internet Baffled. Can You Spot It ?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.