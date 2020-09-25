Delhi Police Urge People To Follow 'new Normal’, Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

Delhi Police has come up with a quirky post to spread awareness about the metro situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the police department shared an illustration of two images combined in a collage. In the caption, the police department has urged people to adapt to the new situation as the caption reads, “We must adapt ourselves according to the situation. Forget the old ! Rule the new !”.

Delhi Police spread awareness through social media

Uploaded on September 22, the illustration features two images. The first image belongs to the old days with a message saying, ‘forget the old’. It shows metro seats with people sitting in close proximity with each other. However, the second image depicts the current situation amid the pandemic. In this picture, people are seen following social distancing and wearing masks. This image has a message which says, ‘rule the new’. The entire collage has been uploaded with a hashtag that says, ‘#newnormal’.

The Delhi Metro resumed its services on September 7, after a long period of 169 days due to the Covid pandemic. DMRC authorities informed that Delhi Metro services will be operational for four hours in the morning (7 am to 11 am) and in the evening (4 pm to 8 pm). Corridors in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut. The metro services across India have resumed except in Mumbai after the new COVID-19 guidelines for 'Unlock 4' were issued.

(Image Credits: PTI/Instagram/Delhi.police_official)

