Delhi Witnesses Heavy Rainfall: Netizens Share Pictures Of Clogged Roads, Blocked Traffic

Delhi and nearby regions including Gurugram and Noida witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on August 18, with overnight rains throwing traffic out of gear. For hassle-free traffic, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing people about clogged and jammed routes.

“Traffic is heavy from Vasant Kunj towards Airport (both carriageway) due to waterlogging. Motorists are requested to take Mahipalpur Chowk as an alternative route,” read one of its warnings.

Traffic Alert



Water logging reported at following location.



1) Sultanpur Metro Station on MB Road (both carriageway)

2) Munirka Metro Station gate no. 1

3) Sanjay T-Point to RTR

4) Police Station Civil Line to Mall Road — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 19, 2020

According to the Meteorological Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23 with generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, people, both who were stuck at home and those caught up in traffic, took to social media to share photographs of the traffic, roads and buildings submerged in water. While some videos showed shocked people watching the rain drown the city, others showed water gushing inside vehicles as large as buses.

Heavy rains overnight & this morning led to this situation in Gurgaon today. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/rWRlxAuGyn — Soumen Mukherjee (@MrrMukherjee) August 19, 2020

Incessant rains lash Delhi, many areas under waist-deep water . pic.twitter.com/ucjuJFrvIp — Simona Kerketa (@KerketaSimona) August 19, 2020

Delhi Rains and waterlogging pic.twitter.com/0eGYkG00f3 — Dr tarun kumar (@drtarunkumar24) August 13, 2020

Delhi witnesses heavy rainfall, leads to a traffic jam at ITO pic.twitter.com/KZEimzikL6 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Traffic Alert:

Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Narsinghpur towards Jaipur due to water logging . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/WQq3k0nnf8 — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) August 19, 2020

I feel sorry for you Delhi. People falling from bullock carts in an era when leaders promise to make it Paris, London and what not. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/JbNP9V01Tj — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) August 13, 2020

Drop in Temperature

Delhi received heavy rains since early morning on August 19, leading to a drop in the mercury and waterlogging in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till August 20.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he told PTI. he weather was pleasant in the national capital. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent. Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

(With inputs from PTI)

