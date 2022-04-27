There's no denying the fact that no matter how old one grows, there is no limit to learning new things. However, our first teachings start in the school where a teacher and a student share a beautiful bond. No matter what but bonds one shares with their teacher are always delightful and a precious memory for the years to come. As of now, a video shows one such moment between a girl and her teacher which has gone viral on Twitter.

In a now-viral clip, a teacher dances joyously with her student on some Haryanvi song. As the girl continues to make moves, other students were seen asking the teacher to dance along. However, the girl asks her teacher to dance and assures her to teach the steps. As the video progressed the teacher could be seen dancing while copying the steps of her student. The video was shared by the teacher herself, who is a Delhi Government school teacher and a Ph.D. holder. "Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. "मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।" English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day", read the caption on the video.

Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal.

"मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।"



English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️💕#MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video was shared on April 25th and since then it has been doing rounds on the Internet. This short clip of students and teachers enjoying the dance session has accumulated several likes and comments. It has garnered more than 59,500 views so far. "School chahe jitna bhi bada ho, jitni bhi facilities ho, agar school teachers ache na ho toh sub bekaar hai, Aisa teachers har school mey rehna chahiye, Aap buhat acha kaam karre hai Ma'am..." a user wrote. The second user wrote, "So lovely to see the teacher matching steps with her student. I wish more teachers did this is class. We would have happier children in schools."

The third user chimed in, "I am seeing a two students looks like that. With due respect to you Manu Madam this is so so sweet of you and very beautiful and lovely the way u did the dance along with girl . Sending lots of love to you and your students. Always enjoy All."

Image: Twitter/@ManuGulati11