Delhi Vendor Makes Momo Ice-cream Roll, Netizens Call It 'assassination' | Watch

Momos are undoubtedly one of Delhi's most popular snacks and the fondness of people for the dish is well-known. People love to eat hot momos with red chutney and mayonnaise. And now as it happens, the stuffed dumplings have many fusion recipes like tandoori momos. In the latest such fusion dish, a video has gone viral on the internet where a vendor can be seen preparing a momo ice cream roll. The video has captured the attention of social media users who expressed unhappiness over the unusual combination.

The video has been shared by a food blogger on Instagram who goes by the name @thegreatindianfoodie. "Delhi people, why are you experimenting such things? Mere momos ke sath aaise mat karo yaarrr!!!! Mujhe momos na normally pasand hai (sic)," a part of the caption shared alongside the video read. The blogger even added #savemomos along with the caption.

In the video, the vendor can be seen crushing the momos, and then adding milk and ice cream to them. The person mixes it all together and then adds some red ingredient, which appears to be a momo chutney. The person preparing the dish made the rolls and added momo chutney and mayonnaise as the topping to the momo ice cream rolls. Reacting to the absurd combination, the blogger added the 'Bhagwan hai kaha hai tu' song from the Bollywood hit PK in the background.

Netizens ask 'what next? Omelette ice cream'

The post has grabbed the attention of netizens and garnered over 9,000 likes. Netizens in the comments section expressed disappointment over the strange combination of the dish. One user commented, "Ye kaisi kaisi icecream dikhate ho .. dosa ab ye next kya achar ki icecream. (What weird ice-creams are you showcasing. First dosa, and now this)"

A second user quipped, "Ab duniya ka ant nikat h. (The end of the world is near)". Another user commented, "Cheeeeeee RIP to ice cream fraternity. (sic)" A fourth user quipped, "This is asking to be grilled and killed."

