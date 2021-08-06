Delhi's 2-feet-long Chicken Egg Roll Made Of 10 Eggs Is The 'biggest Chicken Roll Ever'

A jumbo-sized chicken egg roll made by Delhi’s 'Patna Roll Centre' food stall might challenge those that claim they have a ‘big appetite’. This 2-foot long chicken egg roll, easily the 'biggest chicken roll ever’ is prepared with nearly 10 eggs and a full load of meat. The dramatically huge roll was recently shared by a food vlogger Tanish Sharma on his Instagram handle wherein he wrote, “Sometimes size does matter,” alongside the footage of the roll’s preparation. Sharma also challenged that whoever could chug the gigantic chicken egg roll at a go would get a prize from his side. Although the food vlogger demanded that he would be needing the evidence as the roll was unbelievably large in size.

“Just unimaginable, unbelievable, mesmerizing, spellbound, speechless”, a commenter stated as he expressed shock at the size of the roll. In the video, the chefs could be seen engrossed preparing the dough then spreading it on a mega-sized pan as they scatter multiple eggs on the flattened batter, and later stuffing it with chicken. They can be seen whisking several eggs as the pan heats up in order to spread the egg content all over the thinly spread bread. Whilst the roll is ready, it turns out to be humongous and the food vlogger expresses astonishment. The establishment is situated on the street side of Delhi’s Model Town and is quite popular among the foodies. The roll costs about Rs 600 and also has other varieties and options for vegetarians.

'Delicious', says internet

“Mouthwatering”, wrote a commenter. “Yummy”, another wrote. “Delicious”, meanwhile the third said. Earlier similarly, a chef created the ‘world’s most expensive burger’ which sold for 5,000 euros, nearly ₹4,42,125. Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons restaurant in Voorthuizen, Netherlands made an expensive hamburger that was priced at a whopping €5,000 for a single piece. The Dutch chef’s burger was called "The Golden Boy” and was prepared with unique ingredients such as the Wagyu A5 meat, Beluga caviar, king crab, Spanish Paleta Iberico, white truffle, English cheddar, and barbecue sauce as well as Kopi Luwak coffee. The burger was topped it with a gold leaf.

