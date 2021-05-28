Delivery Boy Brings Food Free Of Cost To Customer, Wins Netizens' Heart

A thoughtful gesture by a delivery man towards a customer has gone viral on social media. Coming in as a ray of hope in these distressing times, the delivery boy Azrul brought food free of cost to a customer with the wrong address in Malaysia. The heartwarming story has been shared by a Pate Othman on Facebook and it has melted the hearts of netizens since then.

Delivery man delivers food free of cost

Two weeks prior to the post, Vijaya Kasinathan had ordered food from Grab Food. While placing the order, he forgot to change his location from work to home. When he realised the mistake, it was "too late", so, he decided to call Azrul to tell him that he is no longer in the office and Azrul can keep the food for himself. However, Azrul decided to bring the food home free of cost so that the customer had something to eat in Puchong. The customer touched by the courtesy of the delivery boy gave him a small ang pow, an envelope, with 100 Malaysian ringgit. Azrul did not open the envelope until he stopped at a petrol pump. He was stunned by the huge amount given to him came back to return the money as he thought it was "too much", but he was told that his actions were "priceless". Azrul went on to take a photo with the customer’s mother who was quite touched by his gesture. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered 36K likes and 10K shares. Azrul's heartwarming gesture not only won the customer's heart but also of the netizens. People took to the comments section to appreciate the kind gesture of the young man. One user commented, "A good samaritan." Another user commented, "Wow that's awesome." "Well done boy. Keep it up", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Pate Othman/Facebook

