Delivery Driver Spots Floating Broom In Mid-air; Netizens Say 'Witch Broom From Hasbro'

Throughout the internet, people have witnessed several peculiar stories from around the world but this particular occurrence is sure to shock netizens. In a bizarre incident, a delivery driver noticed a broomstick flying through the air. This astounding incident was recorded on a phone camera, and once the film was uploaded, it took social media by storm.

This video clip was initially posted on social media platform TikTok under the user name “TheOneNamedLucca”. The video was then again uploaded via a YouTube channel named ‘Featured Story 24’ with the caption ‘Video shows real broom floating in the sky | what happened.” As per the YouTube details, a person by the name of Lucca who has captured the floating broom footage is an Amazon delivery driver. The flying broomstick has a striking resemblance with the broomsticks that are shown in Harry Potter movies.

'Somebody explain this?'

At the beginning of the video, it can be seen that Lucca was explaining the incident when he turned his camera in front of his van to show that the broomstick was hovering in midair. The broomstick seemed to be hanging high in between the clouds with no discernible cords or other connections, and this did not even appear to be an illusion.

The video further shows that the driver has also stepped out of his car to demonstrate a different view of the mysterious floating object in the sky. There has been no indication of what caused the broom to hover so high above.

The video has some text insertions, one of them reads, “Somebody explain this?” Further, in the short clip, he can be heard saying, “There’s no wires, there’s nothing it’s connected to… What is that? Seriously? And it’s just moving too!” He eventually drove off while he claimed that the broom was still floating.

Furthermore, in follow-up footage, Lucca once again mentioned that the broom did not seem to be moving with the help of a drone or any wire-attached objects.

Viewers were captivated by the video, and many offered their opinions in the YouTube comments section. Netizens began to question the authenticity of the video. One of the users wrote, “Sky getting sweep”, while another said, “If you zoom in on a still shot you can see the discolouration around the broom that different than the sky. Definitely has been edited.” Another user wrote, “If you ask me, I think it's a sky parked wicked witch flying broom from Hasbro.”

