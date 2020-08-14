Dennis Quaid Adopts Cat Named 'Dennis Quaid', Twitterati Demands A Movie About It

Jaws actor Dennis Quaid is winning hearts everywhere as he has adopted a shelter cat as part of a drive. But the funny part about this adoption is, the black feline by the star also goes by the name Dennis Quaid. This news has led to some epic reactions on Twitter.

Dennis Quaid adopts a cat named “Dennis Quaid”

Many Hollywood stars often support causes that urge people to adopt animals instead of buying them. The Jaws actor Dennis Quaid is also part of this bandwagon. Dennis adopted a six-year-old cat from Lynchburg, Virginia, as part of a campaign named ‘clear the shelters’.

But more than this adoption, the name of this cat is making headlines. This black cat has the same name as its new owner i.e. Dennis Quaid. The moment this news broke, it has been going viral online. It has also led to Dennis Quaid, the actor, answering many interview calls to know details about adopting this cat.

In an interview with 10 News, Dennis Quaid was asked why he chose to adopt a cat who shares the same name as him. The Frequency actor revealed that he “just couldn’t resist” and hence he chose to adopt the feline. During this interview, Dennis Quaid also revealed that Dennis Quaid, the cat, will be in the office and he is excited to have him there.

Image Credit: Lynchburg Humane Society website

After talking about adopting a cat named after him, The Parent Trap actor also gave a useful suggestion. He said that maybe people at the shelter should start naming animals after different celebrities and see who bites. As mentioned earlier, the moment this new broke it went viral in no time.

The news received several hilarious reactions on Twitter. One user wrote he thinks he is in love with Dennis Quaid. While another fan wrote that a movie needs to make about this news piece. One of the funniest reaction to this news was when a Twitter user asked if Dennis Quaid will adapt her student loans if she names them after the actor. Take a look at these hilarious reactions below.

I think I’m in love with Dennis Quaid. #dennisquaid https://t.co/hEbxKjpI8l — Eric Aitala (@aitala) August 13, 2020

If I name my student loans #DennisQuaid, will he adopt them and take care of them? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/vorpwRJJLP — Cassandra (@CassandraTx) August 13, 2020

