Desi Bride Drives To Her Wedding Location While Grooving To Bollywood Music; WATCH

One of the most important days in a person's life is their wedding day, and they go to great efforts to make it unforgettable. On their wedding day, grooms and brides often do memorable, yet sometimes bizarre things. Many videos showcasing these brides and grooms have been circulated on the internet and caught the attention of metizens, and the most recent video of a bride is no exception. A bride is seen driving a car while grooving to the song Hamari Shadi Mein from the film Vivah, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

The short video was shared on Instagram by the makeup artist Parul Garg, who has millions of followers. She shared the video with the caption, "When the bride can’t wait to get to the venue and decides to take things in her own hand." The video starts with the camera panning to the bride, Aakrity Sethi, who is sitting on the driving seat of the car wearing her wedding dress, while Hamari Shadi Mein song plays in the background. She is seen grooving to the song while driving the car.

Netizens praise the bride

The video was shared a few weeks ago on October 9 and since then it has received more than 12 thousand views, 80 thousand likes. It also received 200 likes and comments from Instagram users who praised the bride's demeanour. One user wrote, "Hehe beautiful bride." Another person commented, "Wow."

Aakrity herself came on the comment section and wrote, "Thank you so much Ma’am for the amazing makeup experience. You are wonderful." Many people also used different emojis in the comment section to showcase their feelings.

Bride and Groom falls

A different video featuring the bride and groom's enthusiasm went viral on the internet. The video features a couple's entrance into their wedding party while holding each other's hands and marching directly to the dance floor. Shortly after getting on the dance floor, the bride tries to leap on the groom's back, leading the groom to lose his balance and fall off the platform with the bride. This did not dampen their enthusiasm, as they instantly stood up and resumed dancing with the same passion.

Image: Instagram/@parulgargmakeup