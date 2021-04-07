Desi Influencers Groove To 'UP Bihar Lootne' In US With Hilarious Twist; Watch Video

Two Indian social media influencers recently crossed paths in New York and the content that originated from their impromptu meet has rocked the internet. A video of their collaboration recently surfaced on Instagram and shows Niharika NM and Ruhee Dosani dancing on the 90s hit song Main aayi hoon UP Bihar lootne. While their dance itself was enough to amuse the crowd, it was watching both of them groove in inflated Sumo wrestler suits that left the internet in splits.

While LA-based Niharika NM is popular for her hilariously relatable content, Ruhee Dosani has made a name for herself with her dance videos which often feature her foreign friends. The clip shared a few days ago, starts by showing both the girls dressed in inflated white coloured suits. As the clip progresses, the song starts playing and viewers are left to see both of them jumping, swirling and performing some rib-tickling dance moves.

'Your braid is a better dancer'

“My best friend is >>> than yours,” quipped Dosani posting the video. Since shared, it has not only been liked by nealy 394,328 people but also racked a myriad amount of comments including from others influencers. "What energy," wrote music composer Yashraj Mukhate, while another used to highlight that they “loved the braid swings.” Many others said that it was the “best collaboration ever.”

In a similar amalgamation of desi and international, an Ireland-based Bhangra group left the internet mesmerized with a special St. Patrick’s Day performance. Shamrock Bhangra, which usually performs on traditional Punjabi songs, gave their dance a unique twist by grooving on the beats of an Irish song. They later shared the video on their official Instagram handle which has now been viewed nearly 500 times.

The clip features dancers Gurpreet Singh, Charnjit Singh, and Kanwar Singh, making their socially distanced performance at Castletown House in Co Kildare. In the video, they are seen dancing to music by Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation, according to a report by RTE. The trio could be seen dressed in vibrant, multicoloured traditional Punjabi attire. While two of them could be seen wearing black attires, with neon orange and blue turban, the third dance could be seen donning a white outfit completed with a yellow turban.

Image Credits: RuheeDosani/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.