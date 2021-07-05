Desi Mom Shocked Over Daughter's 35K Gucci Belt Pairs It With Saree; Internet Is Impressed

We all remember the Indian mom from Ranchi who had gone viral after she compared a Rs 35,000 Gucci belt to the school belt of Delhi Public School (DPS). After the reaction won the hearts of Indian netizens, the desi mom has now given her expert advice on how to wear the Gucci belt in style.

Instagrammer Chabi Gupta has shared an image of her mom flaunting the Gucci belt on a pink saree with a caption- "1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom."

Indian mom compares DPS & Gucci belt

On June 15, Chabi Gupta had posted a video on Instagram unboxing a Gucci belt and showing it to her mom Anita Gupta. Initially, the mother seemed unimpressed with the luxury belt which she compared to the school belt of DPS, Ranchi. However, when she heard the price of the Gucci belt, her reaction was even more hilarious. After Chabi revealed that the belt cost Rs 35,000, shock was ridden all over her face.

"Doesn't this look like the DPS belt? How much is it for?" the mom asked.

"It's a little expensive, Rs 35,000," Chabi said after which the mother questioned whether she was dreaming.

Unable to accept the exorbitant cost of the Gucci belt, Anita Gupta did what all parents do, argue over how much cheaper the item could have been brought otherwise. "What is special about this? This is just like DPS Ranchi belt with embellishments. I could have gotten it for RS 150. You are absolutely crazy. You want money and want to waste it," the mother said leaving Chabi and the rest of the family laughing.

Check out the viral video if you haven't

