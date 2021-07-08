Dharamshala: Little Boy Asking People To Wear Masks Becomes Police Mascot

The little boy who created a buzz on social media earlier this week for asking people to wear face masks in Dharamshala has reportedly become the local police's mascot. The little boy named Amit holding a long bright yellow stick in one hand schooled people to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, the little boy was seen barefoot in McLeod Ganj.

Netizens offer help to Dharamshala boy

In an Instagram live with Instagram page @Dharamshalalocal, Amit said that he wants to become a police officer when he grows up. The local police presented Amit with a Pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink reported Hindustan Times. In the video, the admins of the page revealed that they gifted shoes and clothes to Amit and his brothers. Many people from across the country have offered to fund Amit's education.

A few days back, the video of Amit was widely shared on social media, including on Instagram wherein the underprivileged child deprived of footwear roamed on the road to educate elders and spread awareness about following COVID protocols. He stood on the concrete, pointing the stick at people reminding them to wear face masks. The boy can be heard saying, "Tumhara mask kaha hai?" He even pokes them with the stick." But sadly, people pay no heed to the boy's request. People were seen coming out of the shop carefree, not giving much thought to the social distancing or the face mask in order to keep themselves protected against the deadly virus. The caption of the video shared on Instagram read, "This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear masks. He doesn't even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?".

IIMAGE: Dharamshalalocal/Instagram/himisra/Twitter

