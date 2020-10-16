Dhinchak Pooja Releases New Song 'Roz Roz Ka Kaam'; Twitter Has Hilarious Reactions

Dhinchak Pooja is back with her new video that has been going viral on various social media platforms. In the new song, Roz Roz Ke Kaam, the young internet sensation has put forth her everyday routine and how it has become monotonous for everyone. People have taken her comeback as an opportunity to bring in new memes as most people find her content ‘cringy’ or funny. Another part of the audience is also impressed with her, as they are in awe of her confidence, consistency, and self-belief.

Dhinchak Pooja releases a new song

Dhinchak Pooja recently got back to work and the reactions have been mostly mixed. The new song, titled Roz Roz Ka Kaam, released on October 9 and has been doing well ever since. The new music video has been entirely shot by the artist at home, with the coronavirus lockdown in place. The video starts off with simple beats and a balcony view and goes on for one minute and seven seconds.

Through the lyrics of Roz Roz Ke Kaam, Dhinchak Pooja has narrated her entire schedule with off-beat music in the background. She is heard singing about the most generic activities of a person, including waking up in the morning, eating, sleeping, working, amongst others. The song has been given a slow rap effect with incorrect voice modulation. Have a look at the song Roz Roz Ka Kaam on YouTube here.

A number of people have come up with interesting jokes and memes on her latest single. Have a look at a bunch of hilarious reactions here.

What motivates Dhinchak Pooja to make new songs. 😭 — अनुभा (@AnubhaShukla7) October 15, 2020

My favourite part about Dhinchak Pooja's video is that she's watching herself on TV. 2020 is all about self-love and who better than Pooja to teach it.



I'm a Dhinchakian, are you?? pic.twitter.com/uAhpNQAYoK — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) October 16, 2020

Latest song by none other than dhinchak Pooja 🙂

Warning: Content Harmful for Ears 🚫

pic.twitter.com/4cCB1sbFEg — 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢 (@I_DntCare) October 16, 2020

Dhinchak Pooja Releases new song.

Le public: pic.twitter.com/IIngG3X1IY — Ankit Poddar (@poddar_25) October 15, 2020

Me watching Dhinchak pooja's new song: pic.twitter.com/qDGAk66dYh — IMPOSToR 🎭 (@Tez_Gendbaz) October 15, 2020

I am going to set my alarm tone of dhinchak Pooja's new song so that I could wake up 5 min before to switch it off first. — Shiva mani (@shivaa_mani) October 11, 2020

A number of people do not appreciate the music created by Dhinchak Pooja. Her rise to fame also had a lot to do with negative comments and responses. According to most listeners, her rhythm does not match the flow and tempo, hence making her songs not-so-pleasant audio pieces. A part of her audience believes her songs fall into the ‘cringe hip-hop’ genre which is a renowned music type in the West.

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja had previously released songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Daru Daru Daru, which went viral within hours of their release. These songs eventually paved way for a meme fest on the internet and it looks like the new song has also been following a similar pattern.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Dhinchak Pooja)

