Did Bobby Deol’s 'Kareeb' Inspire A Scene In Disney’s ‘Tangled’? Tweeple Hail 'lord Bobby'

Actor Bobby Deol might not be seen making his screen presence recently, but he is gaining prominence in the meme world after his old film stills are becoming a

Bobby Deol’s 'Kareeb' inspired a scene in Disney’s ‘Tangled’, fans address him as 'Lord'

Image credit: Twitter


Actor Bobby Deol might not be seen much on the silver screen, yet he is gaining prominence in the meme world after his old film stills are becoming the talk of the town. After receiving immense success from his viral meme with Aishwarya Rai where his gesture seemed to be taking the RT-PCR test, the actor is again slaying on social media with another meme. This time, his romantic scene from one of his prominent films Kareeb, seemed to have inspired a Hollywood film.  

Bobby Deol's film inspires memes

One of the Twitter users shared a still from the 1998 film where the Aashram actor is seen romancing co-star Neha Bajpayee. Juxtaposing the iconic Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial film with a still from the 2020 animated Hollywood film Tangled, the user wrote, “Disney’s Inspiration”. The comparison undoubtedly shows the uncanny resemblance between the two pictures. Netizens who were amazed to see so many similarities between the two scenes thronged to the social media and shared their hilarious take on the post.

There were some who addressed the actor as 'lord Bobby' considering him always ahead of time. While there were others who just could not hold on to their laughter after watching the pictures from the two films.

Earlier, Bobby Deol shared a hilarious video, which shows how the actor predicted the pandemic and dropped hints of the safety protocols. Interestingly, the video was a collage of various video snippets of Bobby's previous releases. The video opened with a clip from Kareeb in which Bobby says how he can see things that others cannot. It then showed a clip from Dillagi where his elder brother Sunny Deol is in a pool and Bobby did not let him touch him suggesting to maintain social distancing.  Another video from his 1997 film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya where he can be seen putting what looks like a nasal swab in Aishwarya Rai’s nose. The other clips highlighted how his character from different movies illustrated other COVID-19 norms such as wearing a face mask, quarantining, and washing hands frequently, among many others.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Housefull 4 actor was last seen in MX Player's original series Aashram 2 where he played the role of a self-proclaimed God. His performance received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. His other web project Class of '83, a Netflix original film also bagged a positive response. The action-thriller film started streaming on August 21, 2020.

(Image credit: Twitter)

 

 

