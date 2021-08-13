Did MG Hector Gift 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Fame Boy A Car? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

10-year-old Chhattisgarh boy, Sahdev Dirdo, who rose to fame overnight after a video of him singing the "Bachpan ka Pyaar" song went viral, has received a lot of attention in the past few days. According to reports, the video was originally shot in 2019 in the boy’s classroom and recorded by his teacher. In the clip, Dirdo is seen wearing a blue school uniform and confidently singing the song. After becoming viral, Dirdo is all over the internet and he has managed to impress politicians, actors, and, of course, netizens. He was invited to appear on the reality singing show 'Indian Idol,' and even roped in for a music video with Badshah, Aastha Gill, and Rico. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also felicitated him with flower garlands and made him sing the song.

However, once again a video has been doing the rounds on the internet where Dirdo can be seen being felicitated in front of a brand new MG Hector car, worth Rs 23 lakhs. As the video went viral, netizens assumed that the car was being gifted to him. In the video, Dirdo can be seen posing right in front of the car and an official from MG Motor can be seen congratulating the boy. As the video proceeds, a salesgirl is seen standing beside him with a car key and it didn’t take long for people to assume that the car had been gifted to him.

Truth is far from what video shows

However, the truth was far from what the video showed as MG motor later clarified that Dirdo has not been gifted a car, instead, he was invited to an event of their dealership stores. According to some media reports, MG, also known as Morris Garages, honoured Sahdev Dirdo for his song and gave him a check of Rs 21,000. The original Bachpan Ka Pyaar song was released in 2018 and has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. The song became more popular after Sahdev sang it recently. On Instagram Stories, Anushka had shared a meme, with laughing emojis, about the viral song. In her post, a person lay awake at night as they can't get the song out of their head.



