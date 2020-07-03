Was Ace Choreographer Saroj Khan's Death Related To COVID-19?

Bollywood's beloved and renowned choreographer Saroj Khan, who was the dance maestro behind iconic songs like Dhak Dhak and Ek Do Teen, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. She was 71 years old. As of now on social media platforms, netizens have raised concerns and asked whether Saroj Khan's death was related to COVID-19. However, director Kunal Kohli, who considered late Saroj Khan to be his 'beloved masterji' had already cleared the air back on June 24, 2020, when she was initially hospitalised stating that she indeed did not test positive for COVID-19.

Saroj Khan had tested negative for COVID-19

The three-time National Award winner Saroj Khan was reportedly not keeping well for some time and thus was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20, 2020. The late dance maestro had complained of breathing issues and had tested negative for COVID-19. Khan's nephew, Manish Jagwani gave a statement to a news portal stating that she passed away due to a cardiac arrest at around 2:30 AM in the hospital.

Saroj Khan is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad, Mumbai. Khan's best work was with actors like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit who were the known dancing stars in the 80s.

She got her first as an independent choreographer in 1974 but the song Hawa Hawai from Mr. India in 1987 helped her rise to mainstream fame and earn acclaim as a dance choreographer of prestige. The late choreographer leaves behind a legacy by establishing her name in the entertainment industry like no other by having choreographed over 2000 songs throughout the span of her career.

The late dance choreographer's work with Madhuri Dixit brought her massive acclaim. She first choreographed Madhuri Dixit in Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, followed by Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta, and Dola re Dola from Devdas. She last choreographed the song Tabaah Hogaye featuring Madhuri Dixit from director Karan Johar's Kalank recently in 2019. Saroj Khan's passing comes at a time when the entertainment industry and its fans are coping with the loss of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Basu Chatterjee. A number of known personalities from the industry have come forward and mourned the loss of Saroj Khan.

