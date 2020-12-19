'Did The Right Thing': US Man Returns $30k Found On Sidewalk, Netizens Hail 'generous Act'

In a noble gesture, a man handed $3,000 to the Wisconsin police after he found it on the pedestrian walk. The returned cash will now help the family of the owner celebrate the festivities lined up. In a thankful post, the Wausau Police Department wrote that the stranger had found the bundle of cash and umpteen Christmas presents and envelopes lying on the road. But in an act of kindness, the good samaritan informed the cops and turned the money in. “This awesome individual did the right thing,” the police appreciated. The department further informed that they were able to trace the rightful owner after getting in touch with the Peoples State Bank, and eventually returned the money that did not ruin the Christmas for the family.

The Wausau Police department shared the news with a #FeelGoodStory hashtag and appreciated the stranger for his integrity. The cops said that they gifted the man a card to a local business as a payback for his righteous deed. The post inspired people as many reacted to the positive development, thanking the stranger for not only being helpful but also respectable actions. “I’m so happy to hear there are good people out there yet. I also had an angel. My Amazon orders were delivered to his house and he found me and delivered them to my door. It’s good to live in Wausau,” a woman wrote, admiring the act. “It is so nice to hear (and read) this type of story - especially now with all the hardship and misery 2020 has brought us,” another said.

Act widely appreciated amid COVID-19

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several families in the US have been struggling to make ends meet as reports suggest that the stimulus checks applications across several US states drastically increased over the last few months. Many workers that have families to run have even exhausted their regular state benefits. With no end to the COVID-19 in sight, millions of employees have been dependent on receiving unemployment benefits. In such harsh times, the act put up by the stranger was widely lauded. “To the Wausau Hero who saved Christmas for a local family...thank you...you are truly a wonderful human being,” a commenter appreciated.

