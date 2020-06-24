Diesel Now Costlier Than Petrol In Delhi, Twitter Launches Meme Fest

Quick links:
As diesel hit a record high pricing on June 21 by 60 paise per litre to petrol price which soared 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively, social media expressed wonder by launching a series jokes and memes online. In Delhi, the Diesel price increased to Rs 78.27 a liter from Rs 77.67, the 16th daily increase in rates after oil companies started regulating pricing on June 7 which took diesel prices to a fresh high.
The Internet triggered an onslaught of memes on diesel as its rates peaked over the prices of petrol which previously happened on October 16, 2018. The troll memes shared comical illustrations and the Bollywood movies still with a hilarious one-liner to mock the situation. Further, some users shared the photo of Hollywood actor Vin Diesel with a caption saying that the diesel prices higher than petrol is a “win diesel”. Netizens also created jokes around people that drove the diesel cars. Some shared graphics comparing the monthly expenditure with that of the diesel's prices showing gold prices lower than the diesel.
Read: Petrol Rate Hiked 20 Paise, Diesel 55 Paise, In 17th Consecutive Price Hike
Read: Bird Maintains Social Distancing While Waiting For Food Amid COVID-19, Netizens In Awe
“The poor Petroleum Companies were struggling to keep the price down before Karnataka election,” wrote a user sharing a meme that portrayed a lady as a Karnataka election speaking over the phone. Several such witty points of views sparked a slew of jokes online. A meme fest took over the microblogging site Twitter on fuel price hike as some joked that indeed it was a revolution one rarely got to witness others were quite amused that the diesel was costlier than petrol in the capital.
लगता है साइकल वापस निकलनो पड़ेगी😢#PetrolDieselPriceHike #PetrolPriceHike #Diesel pic.twitter.com/blk4fT77SR— Sarvesh Bhatt (@Sarveshbhatt8) June 24, 2020
diesel To Petrol Now Days #Rs79.88#DieselPrice #PetrolPrice #PetrolPriceHike #Diesel pic.twitter.com/lC2AHi3S1F— Amit Singh (@__Amit__Singh__) June 24, 2020
Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in history .— तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) June 24, 2020
Diesel -- ₹ 79.88
Petrol -- ₹ 79.76 pic.twitter.com/LPojtHozuv
Rs 79.76 - petrol— Issshita😗 (@nice_girl09) June 24, 2020
Rs 78.85 - diesel
*le #Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/EK82G9Az2r
For the first time, #Diesel costlier than petrol in delhi.#Diesel be like:- pic.twitter.com/pq4w2mkVaq— Aadrsh Gupta (@spidyadarsh) June 24, 2020
#Diesel prices high again at Rs. 79.88— Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020
Us: when were the prices even low? pic.twitter.com/lJvFjtbEb7
Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car— Mansoor Ahamed (@INCMansoor) June 24, 2020
Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr
Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/KUle6We0i1
Diesel prices are now Rs.79.88.— Aditya Thorat (@adit_2506) June 24, 2020
.
.
..
.
Diesel to petrol: pic.twitter.com/fqJXMDVjoQ
#PetrolDieselPriceHike #Diesel #PetrolPrice— Sarvesh Bhatt (@Sarveshbhatt8) June 24, 2020
After seeing hike in petrol diesel price me👇😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XAHJn3lrUU
After increased price of petrol by Rs 7.62 and Diesel by Rs 8.28 in 2 weeks— Biswadeep paul (@Biswadeeppaul18) June 20, 2020
Le sarkaar : pic.twitter.com/EvfpQWdHhg
People : Petrol price jumped by Rs 7.62 and diesel by Rs 8.28, kab tak chalega ye?— _introvert_writer (@tweetkarenge) June 20, 2020
..
Le government : pic.twitter.com/LpWa3zvlRB
#PetrolPriceHike #Diesel #DieselPrice— Vivek Acharekar (@AcharekarVivek) June 24, 2020
Meanwhile
Diesel to Petrol : pic.twitter.com/wvLdOlNsc4
Read: Video: Icelandic Sheepdog Bonds With New Family Member, Netizens Go Aww
Read: Video: Man Opens Jaws Of Shark With Bare Hands, Netizens Stunned
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.