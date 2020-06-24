Diesel Now Costlier Than Petrol In Delhi, Twitter Launches Meme Fest

As diesel hit a record high pricing on June 21 by 60 paise per litre to petrol price which soared 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively, social media expressed wonder by launching a series jokes and memes online. In Delhi, the Diesel price increased to Rs 78.27 a liter from Rs 77.67, the 16th daily increase in rates after oil companies started regulating pricing on June 7 which took diesel prices to a fresh high.

The Internet triggered an onslaught of memes on diesel as its rates peaked over the prices of petrol which previously happened on October 16, 2018. The troll memes shared comical illustrations and the Bollywood movies still with a hilarious one-liner to mock the situation. Further, some users shared the photo of Hollywood actor Vin Diesel with a caption saying that the diesel prices higher than petrol is a “win diesel”. Netizens also created jokes around people that drove the diesel cars. Some shared graphics comparing the monthly expenditure with that of the diesel's prices showing gold prices lower than the diesel.

'Revolution one rarely got to witness'

“The poor Petroleum Companies were struggling to keep the price down before Karnataka election,” wrote a user sharing a meme that portrayed a lady as a Karnataka election speaking over the phone. Several such witty points of views sparked a slew of jokes online. A meme fest took over the microblogging site Twitter on fuel price hike as some joked that indeed it was a revolution one rarely got to witness others were quite amused that the diesel was costlier than petrol in the capital.

Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in history .

Diesel -- ₹ 79.88

Petrol -- ₹ 79.76 pic.twitter.com/LPojtHozuv — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) June 24, 2020

#Diesel prices high again at Rs. 79.88

Us: when were the prices even low? pic.twitter.com/lJvFjtbEb7 — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car



Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr

Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/KUle6We0i1 — Mansoor Ahamed (@INCMansoor) June 24, 2020

Diesel prices are now Rs.79.88.

.

.

..

.

Diesel to petrol: pic.twitter.com/fqJXMDVjoQ — Aditya Thorat (@adit_2506) June 24, 2020

After increased price of petrol by Rs 7.62 and Diesel by Rs 8.28 in 2 weeks



Le sarkaar : pic.twitter.com/EvfpQWdHhg — Biswadeep paul (@Biswadeeppaul18) June 20, 2020

People : Petrol price jumped by Rs 7.62 and diesel by Rs 8.28, kab tak chalega ye?

..

Le government : pic.twitter.com/LpWa3zvlRB — _introvert_writer (@tweetkarenge) June 20, 2020

