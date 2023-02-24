Diesel Uses 2 Lakh Condom Boxes For Display At Milan Fashion Week Show | Pic Goes Viral

A surprising display was witnessed at Milan Fashion Week as models walked around a giant mountain of condoms during a runway show on Wednesday. Luxury clothing brand Diesel debuted their new summer/spring 2023/24 collection of denim garments, which carried a theme inspired by freedom, pleasure, and experimentation.

During fashion week, models were seen walking around a giant heap of around 2 lakh Durex condom boxes. The brand kept the special theme to highlight the safe-sex message to the models, audience, and others who were present at the event.

2 lakh condom boxes use to set theme on the runway at Diesel's Milan Fashion Week

According to Diesel, the highlight show was to raise both safe sex and the brand's new edition. Taking to Instagram, the brand also shared an image that read, "Creative Director Glenn Martens explored Diesel’s core in his Fall/Winter 2023 runway collection with moto denim, denim devore, distressed jersey, and pop prints." The post showed images of the models posing in front of a mountain of condoms.

As part of the brand's safe sex campaign, Diesel has decided to give away 3 lakh boxes of condoms in stores around the world in April. We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. "Have fun, respect each other, and be safe," creative director Glenn Martens said in a statement.

During the event, models were seen walking the ramp in ultra-low rise jeans, denim garments, puffer jackets with large prints, oversized denim shorts with knee-high boots, and distressed denim-on-denim looks. while female models were seen wearing slinky outfits fastened with chains. In another post shared by the brand on Instagram, it wrote, "Freedom, pleasure, experimentation, play: Diesel stands for democracy, choice, and sex positivity as a human right."

Image: Instagram/@Diesel