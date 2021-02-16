Differently-abled Kid's 'little Dance Party' Routine Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch Video

An adorable video featuring a specially-abled child getting “pumped up” for his school has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Treg Wheeler enjoying himself while checking out his outfit in front of a mirror. The caption of the post informed that Treg is a pre-school kid and he loves a “little dance party” before leaving for school.

The video starts with Treg standing in front of a mirror, checking out his outfit. Within seconds into the clip, he can then be seen dancing and pouting because “he is so happy with how he looks”. Treg can also be seen twirling in the most adorable manner, leaving netizens in awe.

The caption read, “Every day before preschool Treg has a little dance party to get pumped for the day!”

Netizens 'love' Treg's dance

Since shared, the video has struck a chord with internet users. It has garnered over 656,000 likes and thousands of comments. Netizens flooded the comments section with love while others praised Treg’s happy dance.

One user wrote, “Such an adorable baby! Also, absolutely love his OOTD”. Another added, “I love this! Isn’t confidence and self-love the best!” “He’s an adorable Lil munchkin, we could all use his positive attitude,” wrote third. “Omg lol when the song says a a a he opened his mouth and it looked like he said it,” added fourth.

