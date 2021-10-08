Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of Brothers Dancing To His Latest Song; Watch

Several videos have been circulated on social media where people across the world are seen grooving to the beats of the latest album of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh 'Moonchild Era'. One such video has grabbed the attention of actor Diljit Dosanjh. Impressed by the dancing skills of four brothers, the popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared the clip on his official Instagram account. The caption of the video read, "It’s Nobody’s Fault..It’s a MOONCHILD ERA[sic]," alongside a sunflower emoji.

The video shared on the photosharing site shows four men dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Black and White' from the 'Moonchild Era' album. In the clip, first, the two young men groove on the song and then another pair smoothly enter the frame. As the video progresses, the other two young men can be seen performing some spectacular dance moves on the song. The incredible dance moves of the four men on the song 'Black and White' has amazed netizens. The video was originally shared by a user who goes by the name '@thewilliamsfam' on Instagram. The Instagram account is managed by four William brothers who have shared many dancing videos on their account.

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered over 237,105 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens mesmerised to see the dance moves of the four men shared their reactions in the comments section. Some of the netizens in the comments section dropped heart emoji and heart-eyed emoji. One user commented, "Always fav". Another user commented, "Superb".

It is not only the fans of the actor Diljit Dosanjh who are grooving to the songs, Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have shared their video. The actors have posted the video showcasing their dancing skills to Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Lover' from the 'Moonchild Era' album. Taking to their respective social media handles on September 30, the duo shared the 30-second clip, in which Kiara is clad in a lilac tank top with pyjamas, while Varun looks dapper in a white t-shirt and red track pants.

