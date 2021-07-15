'Dinosaur' Gets COVID-19 Vaccine In Malaysia; Video Goes Viral

An amusing video surfaced from Malaysia featuring a Dinosaur taking a jab at the coronavirus vaccination centre with an awareness message has blown the netizens. The 2-minute creative clip was shared by the Instagram user, Kenny Sia, with the caption "Guide to Vaccination for Dinosaurs" has garnered over fifty thousand views and hundreds of hilarious comments.

In the video, Sia donned the Dinosaur costume and visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre where he had some hilarious moments with the healthcare staff and security personnel.

Dinosaur clicked a selfie with an "I am vaccinated" frame

At first, he visited the vaccination centre with the screen displaying the messages of "enter the vaccination centre 30 minutes before the schedule". As the video goes on, Sia can be seen proceeding according to the vaccination protocols. After taking the COVID vaccine, the 'Dinosaur' also sat under observation for 30 minutes. What, netizens enjoyed the most was when the Dinosaur can be seen wearing the two masks that were wrapped around the waist. Puzzled with the funny way of wearing masks at such a place, a user asked the idea behind it. In a reply, Sia said, "Haha ya! That's where the air gets in." At last, after completion of the vaccine, Sia clicked a selfie with the "I am vaccinated" frame.

Netizens loved the way Kenny Sia got the covid vaccine

Sia got a mixed response from the netizens with some asking for the costume while some appreciated his funny-cum-awareness move. "Man you’re a legend 🙌", wrote an Instagram user. "So cute 😂," wrote another user. "Love this! 😂❤️" wrote the third user. " curious la .. how to get injek? .. have to get out from the suit is it? .. so creative ❤️ .. p/s: so cool all Malaysians .. just take pictures & move on," commented the fourth user.

