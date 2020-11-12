Disney Characters Summoned To Court After System Error, Netizens Ask 'what's The Crime?'

Much to the surprise of the fans and social media users, iconic Disney characters like Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Snow-white, and Bugs Bunny were 'summoned' to a UK court due to an embarrassing system error. Apart from the one’s mentioned above, a host of other characters like Minnie Mouse, Tinker Bell, Daphne Duck, and Buzz Lightyear, Sleeping Beauty, Captain Hook, Cruella Deville, Road Runner, Daphne Duck were also mistakenly added to an official list of Stoke Crown Court that took the Internet by storm.

The Disney-fied list said the characters were set to appear 'for mention' when proceedings begin at the court at 10 AM, according to reports. Screenshots of the list went viral after they were shared on Twitter by some users. The screenshot of the documents clearly showed the names of the characters and their date and time of appearance in court. Following the incident that took the fans in amazement, HM courts issued an apology for incriminating the Disney characters. According to the court officials, they said that the gaffe happened due to a system upgrade.

I’ve deleted real defendants names. Public documents but I’m not trying to bring attention to them. But these?! 😂😂 — Leisha Bond (@Leisha007) November 11, 2020

Brilliant. I was actually just about to tweet ‘what are they accused of?’ Snow White. Brilliant. — Leisha Bond (@Leisha007) November 11, 2020

That's a disgrace.

Road Runner is an innocent victim - it's Wile E. Coyote who should be up before the beak. pic.twitter.com/lSnkPJfn3Q — Christopher Goulding (@GouldingChris) November 11, 2020

There's more than one duck! There's Donald and Daisy, but there's also Daffy Duck. — Peter Scandrett (@proogs) November 11, 2020

I always wondered what Daffy Duck's real name was — HenryS (@henryspil) November 11, 2020

Though the mistake happened due to a technical glitch, yet it gained momentum on social media while users sharing their hilarious take on the same. The user who shared the screenshots on social media, wrote, “What’s going on at #stoke #crowncourt tomorrow?! @TheCriminalBar Is it someone’s last day?!” In another post, she wrote, “I’ve deleted real defendants names. Public documents but I’m not trying to bring attention to them. But these?”

After reading the tweet and the screenshots, one of the users wrote, “Brilliant. I was actually just about to tweet ‘what are they accused of?’ Snow White. Brilliant.” Another user shared a hilarious meme while commenting upon the innocence of the character Road Runner and wrote, “That's a disgrace. Road Runner is an innocent victim.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and commented, “I’m calling dibs on prosecuting Tinkerbell!” Another also shared funny reviews over the screenshots and wrote, “There's more than one duck! There are Donald and Daisy, but there's also Daffy Duck.”

