Disney Fan Gets Reply From Chairman After Sharing Amazing Transition Video; Watch

A college student named Julian Bass is going viral on social media for his amazing transition video on TikTok that he also shared on Twitter and asked netizens to retweet it enough times so he gets a call from Disney. And to his surprise, Disney's Executive Chairman Robert Iger replied to his post saying that the world is gonna know his name. The 20-year-old Georgia State University theater major student, who is also a VFX artist shared a self-produced video where he has morphed himself into three of his favorite superheroes, including the Spider-Man. He also transforms himself into Jedi Knight from the Star Wars universe and Ben 10 from Cartoon Network’s longest-running franchise.

Real-life Miles Morales

The Spider-Man transformation looks so real that netizens have started calling him the real-life Miles Morales, the black spider-man from the Spider-Verse. The video of Julian has garnered more than 20 million views and 1.3 million likes since it was shared on July 2. "if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated," Julian captioned the video. One user even wrote to Sony on its comment on Julian's video, where the fan asked the production company to cast the VFX artist as Miles Morales. "C’mon Sony, live action Spider-Verse, ya got your Miles Morales! Let’s Go!," the fan commented.

if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/GrKlIRxg3J — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) July 2, 2020

Gonna retweet this all day. — AltHomelandSecurityðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@AltHomelandSec) July 3, 2020

This was dope, wishing you the best of luck in your career — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) July 3, 2020

If they don’t cast him as Miles Morales I stg. He’s literally PERFECT pic.twitter.com/cu5cFFW2Zs — jessicaðŸ’– (@jessicaaagrover) July 3, 2020

The loop edit too, my man is nasty on those vfx — Leon Lush (@LeonLush) July 3, 2020

Another perfect loop — PoseidonðŸ§œðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ‘½ (@DylanTheEnigMa) July 2, 2020

