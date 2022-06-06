Disney Tenders Apology After Employee Disrupts Couple's Marriage Proposal In Viral Video

In a viral video from Disneyland Paris, a couple's magical moment was ruined after an employee interrupted them. The latter can be seen asking the couple to stick to the rules. The video was shared by several netizens on social media as many criticised the employee for disrupting a man's proposal to his partner.

Following the viral video, Disney issued a response where they addressed the handling of the situation by the employee. Check out the video below.

Disney issues apology over employee running proposal

In a viral video, a man can be seen getting down on one knee on a podium at Disneyland Paris to propose to his partner. As the woman is seen reacting to the proposal, an employee rushes to the podium and snatches the ring from the man's hand and motions the couple to get down.

The puzzled man gets ahold of his ring and tells the employee, ''She said yes,'' to which the employee said, ''Yes, that’s great. but over here will be even better,'' Spectators, who were earlier clapping and cheering for the couple, can be heard booing the employee donning Micky Mouse's ears.

The happiest place on Earth…unless this loser is on duty pic.twitter.com/Dn0VHwCthx — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 3, 2022

Responding to the video, Disney issued an apology statement to Newsweek by writing, ''We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

As mentioned earlier, the video received backlash on social media as many criticized the employee for ruining the couple's precious moment. One netizen voiced their opinion on the employee's handling of the situation by tweeting, ''Dude didn't have to run up to them could have walked. And no way in hell he had to touch any part of their property. He could have spoken to them like an adult.''

On the other hand, a few netizens argued about whether the couple had been granted permission for conducting a proposal on the stage. A few also defended him for doing his job and ushering the couple of the restricted zone. A netizen was quick to point out that the man in the video can be heard informing the Disney employee that he got permission to carry out the proposal.

