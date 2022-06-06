Disneyland Employee Spoils Couple’s Big Moment, Snatches Ring As Man Gets Down To Propose

Disney World is a massive craze amongst people around the world. Some people love to visit Disney world again and again. A trip to Disney might sound like the perfect place to get engaged. While some people visit this place for fun, others even plan a date in this lovely place. However, here's a video which shows a couple’s big magical moment at Disneyland Paris was ruined by an ‘evil’ employee.

A viral video was shared by the Reddit user, who claimed his friend had asked a female employee at Disney for permission to propose on the platform and she’d given him the go-ahead. However, another employee ran up and grabbed the ring. A viral video opens up to show a man dressed for the occasion and getting down on his knee, holding the ring out to his partner. It was all going well until a male employee bolted on stage, snapped the ring out of the man's hand, and urged the couple to come down.

According to the Metro, Disney has since apologised to the couple for the way the incident was handled. A spokesperson said, "We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right." The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

‘A little bit evil’ say netizens

The Disneyland video has gained traction on social media and has been outraged for the behavior of the employee. The viral video has prompted many to express their views, "Er, even if you think you're doing the right thing enforcing some policy or other, you DO NOT snatch an expensive engagement ring out of someone's hand", a user wrote in anger.

Another user expressed, "People don’t realize that these things can be tens of thousands of dollars. What happens if it falls and the diamond breaks off? What if it falls through a drainage grate? That’s a lawsuit waiting to happen".

One other user spelled, "Yeah seriously. What if the ring fell out of the box while snatching it like that?!"

Image: Twitter/@BrotherHQ