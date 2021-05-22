Diver Encounters Huge Bull Shark In Florida, Netizens Say 'phenomenal Opportunity'

A diver in Florida came face-to-face with a very large bull shark while diving in Jupiter. Captain John Moore was diving when he spotted a pregnant and very large bull shark miles off the shore in South Florida. He captured the big bull shark on camera and has shared pictures of the beautiful encounter on Instagram and images have gone viral. Netizens amazed with the massive size of shark could not stop themselves from gushing at the pictures.

Bull shark spotted by diver

The pictures uploaded by Moore on his social media account show the big bull shark sniffing the water surface in search of food. While sharing his experience, Moore said that he was diving in the water when he came face-to-face with a massive, pregnant bull shark, oversized for its species, reported the USA Today. He added that the angle of the camera from which the images have been taken make the shark look bigger than it actually was.

Moore acknowledged that most of the bull sharks are about 250 pounds and the shark he spotted seemed around 600 pounds. He mentioned that the bull shark was different as it came through other bulls. He in the post has detailed that the bull shark had impressive shaserrated teeth and had grabbed the chunk of bait while coming close to him. The pictures shared on the internet have caught the attention of the netizens who took to the comments section to share their opinion. One user commented, "Absolutely awesome." Another individual commented, "Wow incredible." Another user wrote, "Incredible. He’s a whopper! Good on you for the photos."

IMAGE: CaptainJohnMoore/Instagram



