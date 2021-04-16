Diver Finds Owner Of Lost Gold Wedding Ring After Sharing Video On Facebook, Watch

All thanks to the internet users, a man reunited with his precious gold wedding ring which he had lost in a California river. ‘American River Lost & Found’ on its Facebook handle shared a video where Karl Bly discovered the ring. Bly asked people to help him in identifying the owner. “Please help find the owner by sharing this video.... I’m optimistic that Social Media Sharing will find the owner that can identify this ring as well as where and how they lost it... Thanks”, wrote Bly as he urged netizens to help him in finding the owner of the ring.

Diver finds a gold wedding ring

“Hey guys, out on the river today, found a whole bunch of stuff, including a ring”, he said in the video as he showed the ring to the netizens. It was not by any coincidence that Bly discovered the ring. He explores American River to hunt for items that people lost and tries to return them to their owners. Talking about the ring he said that it has got a unique diamond setting. “If you know somebody who may have lost a ring in a river, or if you know somebody who might know somebody who may have lost a ring in the river, please share this video with them”, said Bly.

Appreciating Bly's efforts, one Facebook user wrote, "Awwwwww, I love this! My husband lost his wedding ring in the American River last summer, giving inner tube rides to our kiddos down a little stretch of “rapids”! This isn’t it, but it warms my heart to know someone’s lost ring has been found! So wonderful". Another person wrote, "Gives me hope that my rings could be found some day. Lost them there 5 years ago!".

(Image Credits: Facebook/@ARKayaker)