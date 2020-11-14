Diwali 2020: Amid Festivities, Netizens Say Diwali Is Just A "pass The Soan Papdi Game"

With festivities of Diwali in full swing, homes are glowing with colourful lights and sweets are being prepared and exchanged. However, it is soan papdi, a traditional Indian sweet, which has “flooded” people’s home, like every year. While it is common to exchange sweets during this time, netizens have now taken to Twitter to declare that Diwali was nothing more than a huge “Pass the soan papdi” game.

Netizens have collectively taken the opportunity to literally “roast the sweet” with their rib-tickling puns, jokes and memes. With Donald Trump memes being the latest trend, a user posted his photo with text that read, “this has been the worst trade deal ever” drawing an analogy to a situation wherein you give Cadbury dairy milk to your relatives/friends on Diwali, but all you get is soan papdi in return. Meanwhile, another dished out meme saying that it was science beyond understanding referring to a hypothetical situation when "you get your own soan papdi" box in return.

"my mama always said, life is like a box of diwali sweets. you always know you're gonna get soan papdi" — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 11, 2020

No one

Soan papdi box to every home on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/lZFzdQ5gnO — 💓ऋतिका 🇮🇳 (@Vritika385) November 13, 2020

When Diwali mithai you receive from a relative is not Soan Papdi pic.twitter.com/FviIIKyc4r — chacha monk (Jai Shree Ram, Happy Diwali) (@oldschoolmonk) November 12, 2020

*Diwali Special*



When you got other sweets Instead of " Soan Papdi "



Le You : pic.twitter.com/jt8ZjugKyR — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) November 13, 2020

Everything that goes around comes around!

~Soan Papdi k dabba 😂 pic.twitter.com/elUpVKI7RD — Shreya✨ (@shreyasiyaa) November 11, 2020

Diwali is a festival of gifts

No bro, it is a festival of passing on soan papdi — KANCHIKA ⚡❄️ (@ohnochinky) November 10, 2020

When you give Cadbury dairy milk to your relatives/friends on Diwali but all you get is soan papdi in return : pic.twitter.com/GXJeKRJjil — Ankit Singh (@_ankulicious) November 14, 2020

Soan Papdi comes so close to a currency in Diwali. It is:-

1. Transferable

2. Portable

3. Durable (doesn't require fridge)

4. Divisible

5. Uniform

6. Limited supply? 🤷#Diwali2020 #DiwaliCelebration2020 — Amulya Gupta (@dramulyagupta) November 13, 2020

The festival of lights

Diwali or the "Dipavali" is one of the major festivals in India. The Happy Diwali 2020 celebration is all about lights and the victory of good over evil. So, before you ring in the celebration for Diwali 2020, revisit the significance and history of this festival of lights. Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the Hindu calendar month 'Kartik'. The festival starts a day earlier and continues for a total of four days. The history of this festival of lights can be traced to the Hindu Puranas and holy texts.

But, Diwali is not only auspicious to Hindus. Jains celebrate this day as an auspicious day as on this day, Mahavira attained Nirvana. Buddhists also celebrate this day with equal zeal. It is believed that Ashoka the Great become a devoted Buddhist on this day and became a strong follower of peace and “Dhamma”. Sikhs celebrate this day as the day of their sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib’s release from Mughal emperor Jahangir's prison. Hence, as you can see, each region and religion of India has its own Diwali significance, and they celebrate the festival in their own way.

