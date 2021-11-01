Last Updated:

Diwali 2021: Amazon Ad Celebrates COVID Heroes Who Saved Lives During Pandemic; Watch

Amazon India has released an advertisement that celebrates the COVID heroes that helped people during tough times. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Apoorva Kaul
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and their families relied on help from strangers during desperate times. As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali, Amazon India has released an advertisement that has won over the hearts of the netizens. The advertisement released by the e-commerce giant celebrates the COVID heroes who offered help to the people during tough times. The heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media has struck a chord with netizens. 

Amazon ad celebrates COVID heroes

Amazon India has released the video of the advertisement on Twitter. In the video, a mother can be seen driving her son to meet their "special family" to greet them and give a gift to them on Diwali. The son is curious to know why his mother wants to deliver the gift to them personally and who they are. As the video progresses, they arrive at a house, ring the bell and wait outside, and the son again asks his mom about who they were. Replying to her son's question, the mother tells him that in April, when he was serious, and they were in desperate need of a hospital bed, the person of this family helped them arrange it for them. Overwhelmed by emotions, the young man cannot express his feelings; meanwhile, the door is opened by an elderly Sikh man. The young man tries to speak; however, the older man tells him that he recognises him and needs no introduction. The young man wishes him a happy Diwali while giving him a Diwali gift, and they share a warm hug, and the man blesses the youth. Watch the video here:

The video, since shared, has garnered105.6K views and 1,924 Likes. The new advertisement that has made netizens emotional shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "This left me in tears.. always remember who helps and try to help others who are in need." Another user commented, "So heart touching One of the best advertisements in recent times. Congratulations to your team who has come up with this kind of concept Happy Diwali everyone from one of your Customers." Another user commented, "This an indeed a heartfelt comment from myself, this Ad made tears roll from my heart. May God bless all those who came up with this heart touching concept. Great job indeed." Check out some user reactions: 

