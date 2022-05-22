DJ Doggo Grooves To Music; Netizens Go Gaga Over Dog's 'adorable' Act | Watch

The internet is often flooded with videos of cats and dogs in which people get to witness their goofiness. For people who love to watch such videos, a now-viral video can be a great piece of entertainment. The viral video shows a dog wearing headphones and grooving to music. The video has been winning several hearts on the internet.

The video opens up to show a golden retriever grooving to the beats of a song with a little help from its toys named Gary and Susan. The hilarious part of the video was that on certain beats, the dog even taps on its sweet little sloth toy. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “DJ Marley in da house”.

Watch DJ doggo groove to music here:

The viral video of the pet dog emerged on the Instagram page named Barked. Previously, a video of a dog playing with a hockey stick and a ball had gone viral. The video showed a dog holding a tiny hockey stick in its mouth with a ball kept in front of it while was seen confidently approaching the ball and hitting it with the stick. This video has won the hearts of many on the internet.

'He’s the cutest', Netizens react

The video of DJ dog has been doing rounds on the internet and has accumulated 613K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to put their views, "How much does Marley charge for a 5 hour set? Why am I even asking…he can have my monies!! (sic)", a user wrote. A second user quipped, "You are hired now". A third user wrote, "One of my all time favorites (sic)".

