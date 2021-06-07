DJ On Wheels: UK Disc Jockey Takes Party To Streets On His Driving Cart As Lockdown Eases

A DJ in the UK goes around the streets, random roads, and lanes spinning live music on his special cart during the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, he drove his famous black cart where he keeps his set up to play another session of the Drum & Bass On The Bike at the Concorde seafront in Brighton that started at 2 pm UK time. Dom Whiting’s indoor parties were banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, the music fanatic ordered a custom-made three-wheel bike that looked like a cart as he went around the towns in England to continue playing the music despite the closures.

Whiting hosts unique dynamic live streams while DJing on the bike, with loud blaring speakers kept inside his ride as he paddles his way around the cities on his mobile live streaming setup. The London-based DJ live-streams house music and drum&bass sets. In March, he hosted an event in Buckinghamshire, England, called Audio Venom, that drew global attention. Livestreamed DJ sets have gained popularity since the pandemic hit the countries, prompting the dismissal of live shows, performances, and events. Whiting first started playing sets on local roundabouts and then at a McDonald’s drive-through, eventually transforming his DJing skills to a full-time LIVE spin on his mobile black bike.

After both of these went really down well I found myself in a-bit of a ‘no mans land’, not knowing what to do next. After a night out, a friend suggested Whiting should try DJing on a bike, DJ Whiting of UK tells the Canadian Cycling magazine.

A bike ride like no other.. pic.twitter.com/yHhQt8RnJO — Domonic (@domwhiting) May 12, 2021

As the pandemic hit his profession with crowds banned all across the UK, Whiting knew that he had to adapt to “the new normal” and come up with an innovative approach to keep business running. The UK had restricted the in-person audience gathering during the pandemic. While the choirs and brass bands were allowed to meet outdoors in groups of 6 to rehearse or practice, no audience or gathering was permitted due to the Kent or Alpha variant (also known as B.1.1.7) spread.

“I’ve always been wanting to take [the livestreams] to the next level, but I never really followed it up thoroughly,” the 25 year old Dom Whiting said during a live-streamed event.

Works at local car servicing and repairs

Whiting’s popular sets include Tour De Wycombe, Drum & Bass at the crossroads and several streams of LIVE music events around the streets of London. The resident of High Wycombe also works at a local car servicing and repairs business, according to UK media reports. Whiting initially started static streams in random places and eventually came up with the idea of biking and DJing.

The enthusiastic artist’s setup includes a bike, power pack generator, decks, speakers, many cables, and the internet where he live-streams his shows during the pandemic. Whiting bought a prototype model for his mobile DJ cart and invested several man-hours to modify it for his set up. He has since blasted D&B tracks including the Sun Is Shining by Aries Bootleg, Goddards latest releases, Prospa & Nicotine, Koffees Lockdown by Aries & Kelvin 373, and many more of his favourite tunes.

