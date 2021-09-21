Doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's 'solid Breakdown Of Delta Variant' Wins Internet; Watch

Many new coronavirus variants have been discovered in the last two years. As of now, the World Health Organization has identified as many as nine COVID-19 variants, four of which are designated as variants of concern (VOC) and the other five as variants of interest (VOI). Among all of the variants of the concern, the Delta variant has resulted in the most deaths around the world. Many medical experts have given their views on this deadly variant and also stated ways to tackle it. Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media where doctor turned actor Ken Jeong's is seen giving a beautiful analogy on the Delta variant and how people could have handled it sensibly. Speaking at a talk show, he said that a lot of misinformation was spread regarding the Delta variant which could have been avoided. He also stated how the vaccine is of much importance to prevent the virus from spreading. The video was shared on Twitter by The Late Late Show with James Corden. "Solid breakdown of the Delta variant from @kenjeong, " read the caption of the video.

The video has been winning praises on the internet since it was shared on Tuesday. As of now, it has gathered more than 2,100 likes and over 400 retweets, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "He may not be a practising doctor, but he got the degree… Thanks for that wonderful explanation Dr. @kenjeong [sic]." "I love that he’s an actual doctor and not just on tv… love this! [sic]," commented another user. "Beautiful analogy by Ken. It's guys like him, with a medical background BUT who can still speak human, that should be at the forefront and explain things to the public," expressed a third.

Jeong donates to victims of Atlanta spas shooting

It is worth mentioning here that Jeong donated to the families of five victims killed in the Atlanta spas shooting in March. He had made the donations through GoFundMe accounts, which he shared with his fans and followers on Twitter since the tragedy. Notably, Jeong is best known for his work in The Hangover series which is considered a classic comedy even today. He played the role of Mr Chow in the film who is a wild man with multiple cunning and profitable ideas.

