Doctor Removes Rusty Knife From Man’s Head 26 Years After He Was Stabbed

Doctors in China’s Shandong province reportedly removed a four-inch-long rusty knife from a 76-year-old man’s head 26 years after he was stabbed. According to an international media report, the man, identified as a Chinese farmer, was violently mugged back in the mid-90s and since then he was stuck with the knife inside his head. After undergoing a long-waited procedure to remove the weapon, the man has now been given ‘a second chance at life’.

As per reports, the procedure was carried out successfully and the surgeons described the case as ‘miracle’. The surgery was carried out in the first affiliated hospital of Shandong First Medical University in Jinan. While speaking to the media outlet, Chief neurosurgeon Dr Liu Guangcun said removing the blade was the ‘only way to resolve the pensioner’s suffering once and for all’.

The case of the 76-year-old came to the attention after the medics started touring the countryside back in March. The elderly also tried to seek medical help back in 2012 after developing symptoms like chronic headache and loss of vision in the right eye, however, the knife couldn’t be removed back then. Years later, after discovering the rare case, the elderly was flown more than 3,000 kilometres for pro bono treatment.

‘Second chance’

Following a number of CT scans and X-rays, medics reportedly found that the blade was placed at the base of the patient’s skull, lodged against his eye socket and pressing against his optic nerve. After studying the case, the doctors decided to perform a two-part surgery and removed the four-inch blade. The doctors reportedly said that the 76-year-old is now recovering well and can already walk around his own.

Furthermore, the doctors also said that the patient’s head pains are gone and he has regained full sight in his right eye. The elderly, while speaking to the media outlet, said that because of the blade, he couldn’t laugh, yawn or cough. He added that the doctors have given him a second chance at life and ended his nightmare of more than 20 years.

(Image source: amy_baker22/Twitter)

