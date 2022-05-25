Dogs are the most incredible creatures on the earth and they are the best protectors and best friends a human could possibly have. It is always heartwarming to watch a dog concerned about its human friends and recently, a video of a dog has been winning hearts on the internet for all the right reasons. In the video, a dog can be seen being so protective of its owner’s baby daughter that it carefully monitors her while she goes down a slide.

The viral video opens up to show the dog keeping an eye on the toddler while she comes down the slide. The slide was very small but the dog still makes sure to check up on her and that she is alright after she comes down the slide. The heartwarming video emerged on Instagram.

'So sweet': Netizens react

The video has grabbed the attention of many and has accumulated around 722K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to put out their views, "Isn’t that wonderful that she takes care of the baby as she would if that was her baby", a user expressed. The second user spelled, "So loyal and had to make sure that everything was ok". The third user spelled, "What a loving and caring dog!"

Internet filled with adorable dog videos

No denying that the antics of dogs are always touching, previously, a video went viral of a dog holding a tiny hockey stick in its mouth with a ball kept in front of it. Glass was also seen kept sideways at a distance. The dog was seen confidently approaching the ball and hitting it with the stick.

Image: Unsplash