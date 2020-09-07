Charlie The Dog Adorably ‘winking’ After Spa Day Leaves Netizens In Awe; See Pics

A relaxing massage is refreshing not just for humans but also for dogs and in one such case, a Twitterati recently shared her dog’s reaction after she picked him up from a ‘spa day’. Twitter user ‘Shentaa’ shared adorable pictures of her dog ‘Charlie’, who is a Husky and Labrador mix. The pet parent informed that she took the pictures during the car ride back home after she picked him up from a spa day.

In the first two images, one can see Charlie sitting in the front seat of a car with a pleased expression. In the third image, on the other hand, the adorable doggo can be seen surprisingly ‘winking’ at the camera. Check out the adorable post below:

Took these pictures after picking him up from a spa day and this fool sitting there w a big smile and winked at me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bQvW9j83uf — Shentaaa (@tay03100) September 4, 2020

READ: Elephant Dubbed As 'World's Loneliest' To Leave Islamabad Zoo For New Home

Netizens can’t get over ‘the wink’

Since shared, the Twitter post has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered over 898,000 likes and more than 127,000 retweets and comments. While some users couldn’t stop gushing over Charlie’s adorable expression, others shared pictures of their own dogs who they think might be ‘long lost sibling’ of Charlie.

One internet user even hilarious retweeted Charlie’s wink photo and thanked his pet parent for a ‘new meme’. Another jokingly shared image of Hollywood actor Will Smith and wrote ‘same energy’. “Never seen a smiling dog...the spa must have been heavenly,” added third.

My granny when she slide me some money: pic.twitter.com/HbidIvwkU2 — Gida.♥ (@GidaSCharlot) September 5, 2020

This is my new meme, thank you :) pic.twitter.com/rVpk4p9vnI — Jackal Silva (@jackalsilva) September 6, 2020

READ: Djokovic's Shocking US Open Exit Triggers Social Media Meme Fest With Federer-Nadal Jokes

that face u make when u ask someone a question already knowing the truth but they lie pic.twitter.com/W8rodyIPJG — 💛 (@suuujeyyyyyyy) September 6, 2020

lmao i can’t stop laughing at the wink pic.twitter.com/MNTCFV7v1Q — julia ✿ (@needyjoon) September 5, 2020

OH MY GOD????????? 😍 i actually shrieked my parents got so scared pic.twitter.com/jLvPqWTd60 — mahika 🏳️‍🌈 // depression gang (@mahikasuvarna) September 6, 2020

READ: New York Philharmonic Performs On Streets Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Oh this is getting added to my collection of reaction pics...just wanted to let y'all know pic.twitter.com/eCpiH9woNN — aj (@Snail_Mix502) September 5, 2020

Keep the change and buy yaself something nice pic.twitter.com/PZRqJNGoK0 — Salutem Co. (@SalutemCo) September 5, 2020

Hey so our dogs might be long lost siblings or something pic.twitter.com/fAEzO2cMRE — babyteeth. (@keenabarbour) September 5, 2020

i think my dog is your dogs aunt pic.twitter.com/4Lc6DfYZnS — kat (@katowannn) September 6, 2020

READ: Good News: 11-yr-old Saves Grandma; Girls Collect Gadgets For Students; 5 Amazing Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.