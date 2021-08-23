Dog Babysits 3 Tiny Kittens, Internet Praises & Calls It 'real Sweetie'

An adorable video of a dog babysitting three cats is winning the internet. Shared on Reddit, the nearly 19-second clip features the pooch laying on the floor of the living room and watching over the three little kittens as they play around with the furniture. “I need 3 girl names. The dog is just babysitting,” the caption to the footage read. The composed dog appears to scrutinize the feline as they crawl over the wood decor item, appearing to ensure that neither of the tiny kittens gets hurt. All this while, the canine lays on the floor without reacting much only silently observing like a good babysitter.

The video, which caught the attention of the Redditors, amassed more than 2k responses and 33k upvotes. Aside from pouring in suggestions for the kittens’ names, many also enquired about the good boy’s name. “Just babysitting is a funny name for a dog,” one joked. Meanwhile, another pitched “Blossom, bubbles, and buttercup” the characters from the popular cartoon Powerpuff girls for the kittens. “Blossom for the tabby, Bubbles for the calico, and Buttercup are the black and white one, obviously,” another agreed. “That's so funny,” meanwhile a third commented on the cute video. “The dog is a real sweetie! name?’ one asks. The uploader responds, “Mr. Dog.” “I like these! I have a dog Winter, Aurora is timeless, Jasmine is a great kitty name, Luna and Nova,” one other commenter suggests.

Doggo teaches pup sibling how to steal

Separately, a video of a golden retriever pooch teaching its little one ‘Colin’ how to steal a dish towel had earlier amused the internet. The footage was captioned, “Teaching Colin how to steal dish towels, we have work to do.” The Instagram page that describes the cute furry pooch as a 'Toronto-based comedian' shares videos related to the canine sometimes stealing clothes, other times just playing with his newly added family member, a sibling pupper named Colin. Sterling is also seen with his doggo friend Leila roaming the city on the weekend afternoons.

In the clip that won hearts, the golden retriever pooch can be seen meandering with the towel, which the pup Colin attempts to snatch from his mouth. The two loiter about the room and the tinier four-legged companion demonstrates stubbornness in stealing away the piece of cloth as it also briefly charges at Sterling. Neither of the two dogs is willing to leave the towel, as they play and growl at each other awe-inspiring the viewers.