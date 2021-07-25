Dog Bravely Fights Coyote To Protect 10-year-old Owner, Hailed As A 'hero'; WATCH

A little dog in Canada gave a tough fight to a coyote, risking its own life to protect its owner, a 10-year-old resident of Toronto named Lily Kwan. The incident proved yet again that dogs are human's best friends. As the video went viral on the internet, everyone on social media is hailing the dog for its brave act.

Things went wrong when Kwan was out for a morning stroll with her dog in Scarborough, Toronto, and came across a coyote. A neighbour's CCTV camera captured the terrifying incident of little child fleeing and the small dog named Macy attempting to divert the animal.

The camera captured the girl screaming hopelessly while being chased and later escaping into a neighbor's house for aid. On the other hand, the little Yorkie continued to fight despite being brutally injured by the coyote. The dog, who belongs to the breed of 'Yorkshire Terrier', which weighs 5 to 7 pounds, Macy took on a wild beast that was several times its size, according to CTV News.

Here's the link to the video:



Later, the youngster told CTV News that she had noticed some internet posters warning people in the area about coyotes harming small children and dogs. When she initially saw the beast, she was terrified, and her natural instinct was to flee. The terrifying security footage shows a furious fight between the two animals, with the coyote holding the pet dog in its mouth at one point. A neighbour eventually came out and scared the coyote away. However, by that time, the dog had been gravely hurt and was bleeding profusely from multiple wounds.

Lily's mother, Dorothy Kwan, had already left for work when the incident occurred. She "dropped everything and drove home" when she received the call from her daughter about the violent incident. She told 680 NEWS that when she saw the dog in such a bad situation, she called her vet right away, but they were closed. She immediately dialled an emergency animal hospital, which rushed them to the hospital. The dog got about 10 puncture wounds and had to undergo surgery. Despite the fact that Macy recovered from surgery in a stable condition, it had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Donations flood in from people across social media

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to seek money for therapy, which is expected to cost between $4,000 and $6,000. After the video of the dog's bravery became viral, contributions began flooding in, and despite the modest target of $10,000, the page now has over $26,000 in donations. According to a post on the GoFundMe website, the dog was ultimately released on Friday. Dorothy posted photos of herself, her cat, and her daughter reunited. The dog was admitted to the hospital for a few days, and is now recovering at home. The mother thanked everyone for their support and prayers stating that the recovery would be a lengthy process.

She has contacted to a dozen authorities — wildlife experts, animal control, the city of Toronto, the police, and the Ministry of Natural Resources — and no one can or would do anything about this particular coyote, according to the Toronto Sun. Kwan understands that animals will leave if they can't find food, but she believes that someone is unknowingly feeding wildlife in her region.

