Dog Competes With Human In Food Challenge & Knows Who's Going To Win; Video Wins Hearts

People all around the world love goofing around with their furry pets, in which they play, cuddle and even compete with one another, however, there is no doubt that dogs are the most active participants in any challenges. One such incident has resurfaced on the internet in which a man is competing with his dog in a food challenge. The adorable 32-second-long video clip went viral instantly on social media when uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter and was shared from the account “@akaCurt”.

At the beginning of the short footage, it can be witnessed that a man and his dog are sitting side by side with two plates full of noodles. Upon the instruction of the owner for starting the competition, the dog and the man started eating their food. As the video progressed, it became quite prominent that who was winning the competition, with no time the dog has finished his meal. After completing his own plate, the dog gorged to the plate of the owner by stepping on the table. The man was making full effort to stop the dog but failed repeatedly.

At the end of the video, it can be seen that the little pup even took the last piece of meat which was kept a little far from the person. The most amusing factor of the video is the expression of the owner which he was given when the dog was finishing all the food.

Netizens' reactions to the food challenge Viral video

The video of a dog competing with human has taken the internet on fire, thus receiving over 2.2 million views. Once the video was shared, it garnered several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, “This is exactly why they are our best friends”, while another commented, “He trained the Dog how to eat, it has an extraordinary performance.” A third one said, “Here’s the proof that the ability to survive is not a human exclusivity.” While there are many laughing emojis showered in the comment sections. People have also commented with memes.

Take a look at some of the funny comments of the viral video:

