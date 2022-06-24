Dog Couple Ties The Knot In All Their Glory With Officiant In Tow; Bowl Netizens Over

The internet is flooded with videos of cats, dogs and other animals showcasing their goofiness, presence of mind as well as cute antics. The videos often go viral and the animals' actions often melt the hearts of netizens. One such post was of a dog couple getting married.

The viral video opens up to show a pit bull bride named 'Luna' and a groom, a white pittie, dressed like a human bridal couple. One could see the dog couple tying the knot as a woman officiates the ceremony in the lap of nature with lot of trees around. The clip further showed Luna waiting at a window in her bridal grown, which had a long train, and a floral tiara. Sharing the video on Instagram, the user wrote, "She is a human and the most beautiful bride ever".

Netizens say, 'Well this is adorable'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and garnered 462K views. The adorable wedding video has also accumulated a flood of likes and comments since being shared. The post has also prompted many to express their views, "I will never forget this day. Luckiest groom ever", a user wrote. The second user replied, "She’s beautiful but calling her a human is an insult, she’s so much better than humans". The third user commented, "Awwwwwwww, Lunaaaaaa!! You look beautiful!! (sic)".

Dogs are among the most-loved creatures and their antics are always heartwarming. Some of the pictures and videos also showcase that they are one of the sensible creatures on the earth after humans. Recently, a video of a dog doing its level best in guarding a kid against a pool that it believed might be risky for them surfaced on the internet. This video shows the pure bond that humans and animals can share.