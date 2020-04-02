The Debate
​​​​​​​Dog Fondly Petting Other Dogs Breaks The Internet, Melts Netizens Hearts

What’s Viral

Video of a dog who likes petting other dogs has been doing rounds on the internet. Netizens are in love with the dog’s endearing gesture.

Dog fondly petting other doggos breaks the internet, melts netizens hearts

From dalmatian to golden retrievers, Ruby would pet every other dog in the daycare. A video of the dog which won thousands of netizen’s hearts on Twitter also inspired some to share mischiefs of their own pets. In the video, Ruby can be seen fondly petting other dogs, who are there with her at the daycare. Take a look at the adorable dog here, who seems to have mastered her petting skills.

Ruby melts Netizens' hearts

The video posted on Twitter with the caption, “This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable”. Since its upload, the video has garnered over 7.5 million views and 457.3K likes, along with 89.8K retweets.

Netizens seem to be amazed by the dog's petting skills and are all hearts for Ruby. Twitter users showered a host of lovely comments for the dog, with some sharing adorable videos of their own dogs. 

While a few Twitter users could relate to the social distancing amid the pandemic and are glad that the dogs are not subjected to it.

