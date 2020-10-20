Watch: Dog Gets Excited While Trying To Help Owner With Bedsheet; Video Doesn't End Well

A video has surfaced on the internet which features a pooch named Zara who is struggling to help with the bedsheets. Uploaded on Reddit account, ‘u/leaf_isabella’, the video shows the dog excitedly curling around, trying to put the bed sheet in place. Even though Zara is trying to help with the sheet, she ends up messing everything. The uploader of the video has used the most apt caption as she says, “Zara "helping" with the bedsheets”.

The 'helpful' dog

The 51 seconds short video begins with the black and white furred dog sitting on the bed. He can be seen on top of a blue coloured bed sheet. As the video progresses, we can hear Zara barking and circling the bed constantly for some time. The dog does not stop barking and in the middle of the video she also grips the bedsheet in her mouth, however, she manages to lose it after some time.

Uploaded on October 19, the video has managed to gather 157 comments and has been upvoted 97 per cent of times. "She’s a little confused but she’s got the spirit", wrote a Reddit user. Another user wrote, "What is it about bed making that gets dogs so excited?? Like every dog I've seen just goes into derp mode the minute the sheet comes off or on". Recalling one's own experience, one person wrote, "Omg this is hilarious! I thought my cat got in the way - he's nothing like this!".

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/leaf_isabella)

