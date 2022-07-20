Dog Goes 'online Shopping' After Owner Forgets Wallet; Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

Time and again, videos featuring the cheeky behaviour exhibited by dogs garner traction and go viral on social media. Lately, a video of a dog going online shopping has been doing rounds on the internet. The video is hilarious and will definitely make you laugh out loud.

The now-viral video opens up to show a cute dog going by the name Nifty, sleeping peacefully on a bed as its owner kisses goodbye before leaving the house. However, as the camera zooms in, we come to realise that the owner had actually forgotten her wallet before leaving and then Nifty can be seen gazing curiously upon it.

What happen's next is the hilarious twist to the video as Nifty then examines the wallet and can be seen tapping on the keyboard of its owner's laptop. As the camera zooms into the laptop screen, it can be learned that the dog was 'surfing' the Amazon website scouting for animal treats.

The video opens with an embedded caption that reads, "What happens when I forget my wallet around Nifty."

Netizens in love with doggo's 'adorable' shopping spree

The viral video has garnered around 9K views and accumulated 889 likes. The video has also prompted people to express their thoughts. A user commented, "You have no idea how much this made me smile! Doggos are a blessing indeed". Another user wrote, "Loveeeed it". A third user wrote, "This is sooo adorable".

Image: Instagram/@niftyinanutshell