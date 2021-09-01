Social media is filled with videos that feature dogs and cats. Some of the videos capture the animals' cute moments while others showcase their naughty side. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet that shows a dog bringing a cat inside a residential space. The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name 'Humor and Animals' on Twitter.

Dog brings cat inside

The video has been posted alongside the caption, "do i really have to get that damn cat again?" In the video, a surveillance camera footage can be seen where a cat has blocked the way for people at the entrance. As the video progresses, a woman can be heard giving instructions to the dog who was sitting on the floor. After a few moments, the dog can be seen getting up and going towards the cat. As seen in the footage, the dog grabbed the cat and brought her inside the house. Watch the video here:

do i really have to get that damn cat again ? pic.twitter.com/ACXLlTT4nl — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 30, 2021

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered 980K views and several reactions. Netizens, stunned by the activity of the dog and cat shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Haha! His purpose in life! People love to get animals to do stuff that pleases them! Haha!" Another individual commented, "Really human? Was that necessary??" One of the users wrote, "That's how it is .When you're known to be responsible and reliable, you'll be assigned the most important tasks. Hm-mm . Since that seems to be good natured cat maybe you can work out a send & retrieve system that does not wear you out?"

Haha! His purpose in life! People love to get animals to do stuff that pleases them! Haha! — patricia Rogers (@patrici95005813) August 31, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @CanaryAmerica — Michael Fisher Expel the Seditionists (@Michael_Fisher_) August 30, 2021

That's how it is .When you're known to be responsible and reliable, you'll be assigned the most important tasks. Hm-mm . Since that seems to be good natured cat maybe you can work out a send & retrieve system that does not wear you out? — alegria40911324 (@alamill92) August 31, 2021

Hilarious🤣 he’s like WTH 🤦🏽‍♀️ now don’t ask me again I’m trying to rest over here ok😉 — Dana Dane (@divadanad) August 31, 2021

No apologies! These are cheering me up no end 😂❤️ The poor dog looks like he's fed up with this chore! — Jenni Milward 💙🖖🧡 (@JRMilward) August 31, 2021

The side-eye he gives them before he goes out! Hilarious! — Sharon Watts (@mmeOlsen) August 30, 2021

Pup was like, i don't know who's more annoying mom or the cat. — Stinky Dinky (@black_zaraki) August 31, 2021

Oh god. hahhaha.🤣❤️ — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) August 30, 2021

Dogs are so precious ❤️ — Cash Bandi (@031Lona) August 30, 2021

That is so adorable — carolyn mcguire (@carolyn66144181) August 30, 2021

Recently, a video of a dog running on a treadmill stunned the internet. In the 10-second video shared on social media, Reddit shows that the doggo running on a treadmill just like a human and this post has attracted thousands of social media users. The adorable gesture of the doggo jogging on the treadmill has now gone viral on the Internet. Since being shared on Reddit with the caption "walking like a dressage horse," the video has garnered over 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of witty comments.

IMAGE: humorandanimals/Twitter